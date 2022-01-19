Police log

TUESDAY

-3:40 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-3:17 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Shelby County Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue.

-11:58 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Bob Evans on Michigan Street.

-9:07 a.m.: counterfeit money. Counterfeit money was reported received at Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-3:53 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

Crashes

Kirk E. Spurgeon, 55, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

Spurgeon was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when he failed to slow down and sop and then slid through the intersection with Spruce Avenue due to the slick roadway and hit the left driver’s door of the northbound vehicle, driven by Ronald J. Kerger, 71, of Sidney, on Spruce Avenue, causing damage to both vehicles.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

