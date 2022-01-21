Police log

FRIDAY

-12:53 a.m.: drug trafficking. Johnny Mack Bush, 25, Clinton Township, Michigan, was arrested on trafficking in drugs charges.

THURSDAY

-10:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-12:37 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Crashes

No was cited after a crash with two city of Sidney-owned-Department of Fire & Emergency Services’ vehicles on Friday at 1:06 a.m.

Jared Wilbur Lindsey, 22, of Sidney, was backing a medic unit southbound in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue while Kyle Taylor Meyer, 35, of Sidney, was also backing a utility vehicle up behind Lindsey but then stopped, but Lindsey kept backing up and hit the utility vehicle Meyer was driving.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-4:42 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:06 to 1:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-7:07 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:31 a.m. to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-1:37 to 9:22 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to three fire alarms.

-12:26 a.m. to 11:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

TUESDAY

-9:24 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-3:54 to 1:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.