Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 3400 block of County Road 25A.

MONDAY

-3:43 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 14800 block of Schmitmeyer Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:44 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Broad Street in Port Jefferson.

-8:41 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins and Kenter Roads.

MONDAY

-4:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins Road at Pasco Montra Road in Botkins.

-11:51 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14000 block of Staley Road in Anna.

SUNDAY

-7:01 p.m.: burglary. A theft was reported in the 14100 block of Amsterdam Road in Anna.

-2:19 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16400 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-8:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-11:19 a.m. to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

