Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 3400 block of County Road 25A.
MONDAY
-3:43 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 14800 block of Schmitmeyer Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-11:44 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Broad Street in Port Jefferson.
-8:41 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins and Kenter Roads.
MONDAY
-4:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins Road at Pasco Montra Road in Botkins.
-11:51 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 14000 block of Staley Road in Anna.
SUNDAY
-7:01 p.m.: burglary. A theft was reported in the 14100 block of Amsterdam Road in Anna.
-2:19 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16400 block of Dingman Slagle Road.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-7:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of West Main Street in Anna.
-8:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-11:19 a.m. to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.