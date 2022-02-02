The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Thomas Leroy Anderson, 65, of Lake Wales, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyra Shevelle Buck, 46, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Heather Danielle O’Rourke, 31, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Al Midhatee Nibras, 40, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Megan Jean Konwerski, 33, of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, was charged with speeding and distracted driving (with enhancement), $225 fine.

Alexus Lee Booker, 19, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carol A. Griesdorn, 56, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaac Joseph Hartzell, 24, of Dayton, was charged with unsafe operation around a motor vehicle, $130 fine.

Thomas A. Pleiman, 72, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, 76 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.

Joshua Timothy Reynolds, 22, of Wauseon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Judy L. Tron, 69, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley R. Waters, 34, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey L. Epley, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacy Lynn Bradley, 19, of Eaton, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian Matthew Carlson, 44, of Marietta, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aleeha Shantae Davis, 22, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, third moving violation, $255 fine.

Emily Ann Holdheide, 24, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wensi Xue, 32, of Mason, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Seth Lee Poore, 22, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jesse O. Pennington, 29, of Hamiltion, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Troas Vail Johnson, 22, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John W. Rone, 50, of Trotwood, was charged with insecure load, $135 fine.

Susan Marie Seitz, 65, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Thomas Sutter, 33, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roderick Deshon Turner II, 30, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca Jane Blankenship, 22, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, resulting in a crash at the intersection of state Route 47 and Fourth Avenue, $136 fine.

Mark Joseph Wasserman, 52, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Malcolm Xavier-Charles Wogoman, 20, of Kalamazoo, was charged with speeding, 91 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Angela Lynn Younce, 54, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kathryn Marie Stammen, 21, of North Star, was charged with driving while texting, $261 fine.

Emma Katherine Dammeyer, 21, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremiah Michael Holloway, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason S. Hoelscher, 39, of Covington, was charged with driving an ATV on the roadway/improper speed, $136 fine.

Weston Albert Steenrod, 42, of Sidney, was charged with driving with an expired license, $136 fine.

Larry J. Thorne, 78, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light violation), $136 fine.

Samuel T. Ramos, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, case dismissed under the LIP program, $111 fine.

Hallie Shayne Bates, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.