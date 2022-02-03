Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-5:09 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-2:35 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Merri Lane.

-2 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-11:44 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-10:32 to 10:47 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-10:06 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-4:53 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated subject was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Brandon L. VanFleet, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday on 6:13 p.m.

VanFleet was traveling eastbound in the 2200 block of Michigan Street when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by James E. Cox Jr., 55, of Sidney, that was making a right hand turn.

• Joshua L. Pleasant, 33, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a crash on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

Pleasant was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he turned left and hit the eastbound vehicle, driven by John W. Forsythe, 57, of Jackson Center, on Michigan Street.

• Brittany Dankworth, 31, of Sidney, was cited with a speed violation after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

Dankworth was traveling westbound on West Russell Road when she failed to stop for the stopped vehicle, driven by Danny Woods, 59, of Sidney, in front in traffic of her at the intersection with Vandemark Road and struck the rear of Woods’ vehicle.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.