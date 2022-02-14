Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:51 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10400 block of Fiebiger Driver.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: assault. An adult was arrested after an assault was reported in Botkins.

-8:04 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-6:22 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16400 block of Schmitmeyer Road.

-2:29 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10600 block of Friemering Road.

-1:22 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 13500 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

-12:56 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-8:39 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-9:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 4500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-8:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 18500 block of state Route 706.

-1:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-9:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

-8:04 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 107 on Interstate 75.

-7:05 to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-10:23 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported on I-75 at mile marker 102.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

