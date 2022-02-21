Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued 31 individuals with indictments on Feb. 17, 2022.

Kenneth Ashley Brackett, 48, of Xenia, was indicted on three drug-related charges: aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence (hid the Methamphetamine in his sock), a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (plastic baggies), a fifth-degree felony, for events that allegedly occurred on or about Feb. 10, 2022.

Jesse A. Wriston, 34, of Troy, was indicted on two drug-related crimes: aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a baggie) each being a fifth-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about July 19, 2021.

Calvin Sutton, 60, of Sidney, was indicted on possession of drugs (cocaine) and possessing criminal tools (a pipe), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events that allegedly occurred on Aug. 10, 2021.

Dennis Lee Fries Jr., 52, at large, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a container and pipe), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about Aug. 2, 2021.

Eaven Worthy, 33, of Dayton, was indicted on two drug-related crimes: trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony (over 200 grams of marijuana) and possessing criminal tools (bags), also a fifth-degree felony. These events allegedly occurred on or about April 7, 2021.

Deon Dominique Goodwin, 27, of Dayton, was indicted on trafficking in drugs (marijuana) and possessing criminal tools (bags), each being fifth-degree felonies, as well as driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, all of which allegedly occurred on or about Feb. 11, 2022.

Devon Michael Skinner, 18, of Anna, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, when on or about Jan. 1, 2022, he allegedly hit a male over the head with a glass liquor bottle.

Gary Lee Sullenberger, Jr., 36, of Piqua, was indicted on aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), a second-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (scales and bags), a fifth-degree felony, for events that allegedly occurred on or about Dec. 11, 2021.

Jeremy Lee Jones, 31, of Sidney, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a baggie), each being fifth-degree felonies, for events allegedly occurring on or about Aug. 26, 2021.

Cheyenne Hope Manning, 20, of Piqua, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a baggie), each being a fifth-degree felony. Events leading to the indictment allegedly occurred on or about Aug. 26, 2021.

Timothy S. Crider, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of harassment with bodily substance (allegedly spitting on a corrections officer of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on or about Jan. 31, 2022), each being a third-degree felony.

Eric Michael Andrew Roberts, 46, of Lebanon, was indicted on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Jan. 10, 2022, Roberts allegedly had a loaded 9 mm Bryco pistol in within reach inside his vehicle.

Elisabeth V. Young, 28, of Sidney, was indicted on three counts of harassment with bodily substance, each being a third-degree felony. On or about Feb. 6, 2022, and Feb. 8, 2022, Young allegedly spit on a corrections officer of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Larry P. Young, 61, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony. On or about Feb. 7, 2022, he allegedly shot a dog with a firearm.

Paul A. Chambers, 50, of Sidney, was indicted for one count of drug possession (cocaine) and one count of possessing criminal tools (a straw), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events that allegedly occurred on or about Sept. 1, 2021.

Marques D. White, 19, of Sidney, was indicted on ten charges: three counts of attempted murder, each being a first-degree felony, six counts of felonious assault, each being a second-degree felony, and vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Feb. 10, 2022, White allegedly hit several people with his car with the intent to cause bodily harm or kill them.

Bryce T. White, 22, of Troy, was indicted on complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On or about Feb. 10, 2022, White allegedly solicited Marquis D. White to commit felonious assault.

Brent A. Walden, 31, of Sidney, was indicted on multiple drug charges, including: three counts of trafficking in drugs (hashish/marijuana), two were second-degree felonies and one was a third-degree felony, and illegal cultivation of marijuana, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, for events that occurred on or about May 6, 2021.

Tumairra Roylene Hoover, 25, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (pharmacaphore, a synthetic cannabinoid), a first-degree felony, for events occurring on or about May 25, 2021.

Tony Dontel Whitfield Warren, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (pharmacaphore, a synthetic cannabinoid), a first-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about May 25, 2021.

Joey Lee Edwards, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in drugs (marijuana), both being fifth-degree felonies, for events that allegedly occurred on or about June 24, 2021, and June 28, 2021.

Jessie D. Miller, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs (marijuana/hashish), each being a third-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about July 1, 2021.

Jeremiah D. Purk, 42, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony, for events that allegedly occurred on or about April 26, 2021.

Troy A. Yoast, 23, of Sidney, was indicted on five charges of trafficking in drugs (heroin, fentanyl, and Tramadol), each being fifth-degree felonies, for events occurring on or about April 30, 2021 and May 5, 2021.

Heather A. Lloyd, 36, of Sidney, was indicted on one charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony, for events occurring on or about April 29, 2021.

Melissa M. Jackson, 36, of Sidney, was indicted on five drug charges: trafficking in drugs (fentanyl, cocaine), each being fifth-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), each being fourth-degree felonies, for events that allegedly occurred on or about April 2, 2021 and April 16, 2021.

Crystal D. Marlow, 44, at large, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), two were fourth-degree felonies and one was as third-degree felony, for events that occurred on or about May 14, 2021, May 26, 2021, and June 21, 2021.

Adam Richard Vestal, 37, at large, was indicted on three counts of aggravated drug trafficking (Methamphetamine), each being a fourth-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about April 20, 2021, April 21, 2021, and April 23, 2021.

Jeremy Shad Swiger, 43, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine), one third-degree and one fourth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances (unnamed), a fifth-degree felony, for events allegedly occurring on or about June 28, 2021, June 29, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

Lela C. Jones (aka Lela C. Moorman), 48, at large, was indicted on two counts of drug possession, each being fifth-degree felonies (fentanly, cocaine), one count of possessing criminal tools (a syringe), a fifth-degree felony, and one count of drug trafficking (fentanyl in the vicinity of a school), a fourth-degree felony, for events occurring on or about July 8, 2021 and Aug. 20, 2021.

Nicholas Eugene Thompson, 35, of Dayton, was indicted on three counts of drug trafficking (Methamphetamine and fentanyl), two third-degree felonies and one fourth-degree felony, for events that allegedly occurred on April 20, 2021.