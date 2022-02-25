Police log

THURSDAY

-8:30 p.m.: domestic violence. Travis Wayne Teasley, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-7:11 p.m.: criminal trespass. Gerald Ivan Edwards, 47, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-6:43 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-4:27 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-3:29 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Emerson Climate Technologies on Campbell Road.

-3:26 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at East Court Street at South Ohio Avenue.

-12:39 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2300 block of Aldrin Avenue.

-noon: warrant. James Tomich, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:03 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 1100 block of Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

-10:43 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at East Court Street at South Ohio Avenue.

-9:10 a.m.: assault. Jeremy Seth Ritchie, 25, of Middletown, was arrested on assault and criminal trespassing charges.

-8:48 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:47 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 1100 block of Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:12 to 4:48 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

THURSDAY

-1:23 a.m. to 9:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:21. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-6 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

