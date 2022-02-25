Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-1:13 to 6:40 a.m.: lines/trees down. Dispatch received eight calls about trees or lines down in the county.
Village log
FRIDAY
-2:10 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.
-1:46 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the unit block of Hardin Road in Piqua.
THURSDAY
–4:59 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of Shelby Street in Jackson.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-9:58 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report of downed lines at West Park Street at North Main Street in Fort Loramie.
-3:39to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.