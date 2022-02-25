Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:13 to 6:40 a.m.: lines/trees down. Dispatch received eight calls about trees or lines down in the county.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:10 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.

-1:46 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the unit block of Hardin Road in Piqua.

THURSDAY

–4:59 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of Shelby Street in Jackson.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:58 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report of downed lines at West Park Street at North Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-3:39to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

