SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Kennedy Millhouse, 25, of Sidney, was charged with stopping after an accident and failure to control (dismissed), (second offense in two days), five days in jail to be served concurrently with the previous charge (may be reconsidered with 72-hour intervention program completion), 1 year of probation, and 180-day driver’s license suspension.

Robert Winemiller, 41, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Donald R. Alexander, Jr., 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 84 mph in a 55 mph, $205 fine.

Brandon Shannon, 20, of Kettersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Harlie G. Yantis, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $130 fine.

Robert W. Tillman, 24, of Anna, was charged with failure to reinstate license and reasonable control, $386 fine.

Antonia R. Zaccagnini, 51, of Russels Point, was charged with right of way / private driveway, $136 fine.

Steven W. Epperson, 61, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 76 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.

Caleb Ritchie Hewitt, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Michael Allen Moon, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, 64 mph in a 55 mph, $125 fine.

Kirk Tavion Brown, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Michael J. Snyder, 52, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan J. Smith, 71, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy L. Jones, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $263 fine.

Mary Jane Dietering, 56, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Austina M. Thompson, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 66 mph in a 35 mph, $261 fine.

Hannah F.M. Fawcett, 18, of Troy, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Thomas Jeffrey Leonard, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Andrew P. Quinter, 40, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Leightner, 66, of Pandora, was charged with speeding, 50 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Anthony John Gonzalez Latorre, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 51 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Donald H. Timmer, 44, of Kettering, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, $136 fine.

Lauren Marie Bergman, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hulen F. Clark, Jr., 43, of Sidney, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Timisha Latrell Reed, 39, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was charged with speeding, 94 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Quentin T. Couch, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 51 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Kyle M. Schwartz, 29, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Cody Thomas McDonald, 26, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, 51 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Erika B. Lockwood, 42, of West Liberty, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Bruce E. Patton, 61, of Lima, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

Shaun Crabtree, 36, of Lena, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.