Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

–12:54 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:52 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Rangeline Road.

THURSDAY

-10:24 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-5:26 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 5600 block of Patterson Halpin Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to fire alarm in the 4700 onWest state Route 36.

-9:45 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-1:36 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 16400 block of Schmitmeyer Road.

THURSDAY

-10:24 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation in the unit block of Sawmill Road in Fort Loramie.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

