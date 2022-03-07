Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:13 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped on Dingman Slagle Road at Pasco Montra Road.

-5:24 to 7:30 p.m.: tree/pole down. Dispatch received three reports of a pole or trees down.

-5:28 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 705 at Brandewie Road.

SATURDAY

-10:18 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10900 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

-3:48 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2900 block of River Road in Sidney.

-11:38 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16400 block of Sharp Road in Sidney.

-10:07 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped on Miami River Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-2:13 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-12:36 p.m.: prowlers. Prowler were reported in the 100 block of Main Street in Russia.

SATURDAY

-6:09 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11000 block of Wells Road in Anna.

-3:48 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 21600 block of Maplewood Road.

-6 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 3200 block of Kaiser Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:48 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-9:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-6:46 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported at Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-10:17 a.m. to 2:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

