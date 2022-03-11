Police log

THURSDAY

-1:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Phillip Matthe Beck, 19, of Sidney, was issued a summons for criminal damaging charges.

-2:20 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at East Court Street at South Ohio Avenue.

-2:06 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Goodwill on East Court Street.

Crashes

Aliou War, 62, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop and yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:29 a.m.

War was attempting to left from Ferguson Court onto state Route 29 when he turned in front of the northbound vehicle on state Route 29 that was driven by Teresa R. Kelly, 52, of Sidney, causing a collision.

• Donald Ray Alexander, 36, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:43 p.m.

Alexander was backing out of a driveway in the 600 block of Ann Place when she hit the vehicle parked across the street that is owned by Maria K. Spears, of

Urbana.

• Alexander Bryce Foster, 18, Jackson Center, was cited with obedience control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:14 p.m.

Foster was making a left turn from South Walnut Avenue when he hit a westbound vehicle on state Route 47, that was driven by Steven M. Kruetzman, 66, of Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:28 to 4:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-12:39 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

WEDNESDAY

-1:21 a.m. to 8:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

