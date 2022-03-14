SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Charles R. Nave, 57, of Eldorado, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joshua Ward, 25, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sara L. Eiting, 33, of Versailles, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

James Edward Reynolds, 49, of Darke, was charged with obedience to traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Francis L. Hoehne, 88, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Myra Dawn Cyphers, 55, of Piqua, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving (dismissed), $230 fine.

Alyson N. Rigsby, 35, of Piqua, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Alisha Kesler, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Rickey Andrew Fogt, 64, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Nina L. Kies, 71, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brian L. Young, 29, of Russia, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

April Dawn McIntire, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, amended to driving without a license, $386 fine.

Ravon Paul Haynes, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Sophia Aggadi, 28, of Bellefontaine, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Burkhart, 32, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, 80 mph in a 70 mph, $125 fine.

Lindsey Marina Haroutunian, 32, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David William Ironside, Jr., 51, of Dowagiac, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 80 mph in a 70 mph), $125 fine.

Hugh W. Paschall, 26, of Versailles, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jerry A. Howard, 68, of Greenville, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Tiffany Van Hook, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ian J. Welsh, 22, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jade Danielle Wisener, 34, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, 80 mph in a 70 mph, $125 fine.

Brittany N. Bolin, 33, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension (dismissed under the LIP program), $111 fine.

Natalie Wion, 26, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Patricia Tiller, 34, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with driving under suspension with restrictions and speeding (dismissed), $207 fine.

Danielle Holland, 37, of Delphos, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Mindy Nicole Curry, 29, of Russia, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

David Alan Elliott, 60, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Bryce Alan Halker, 24, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jonathan Eric Vondrell, 38, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicole Elizabeth Sharpe, 25, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael W. Ginn, 42, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christa Ann Puthoff, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey Alan Hartman, 59, of Amelia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Marcel Freeman, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.