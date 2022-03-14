SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the months of August and September 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Joshua S. Daniels, 39, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control device, $136 fine.

Arkadiy Petrenko, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign, $130 fine.

Casandra Jean Rodriguez, 37, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Helen M. Ross, 78, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Girstene Bateman, 93, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jonathan Joseph Slaughter, 38, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy Ray Smith, 57, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 88 mph in a 70 mph, amended to speeding, 74 mph in a 70 mph, $255 fine.

Justin D. Anderson, 37, of Mendon, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, $130 fine,

Michael D. Miller II, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jose Manuel Reyes Inciarte, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license, $186 fine.

Justin Ryan Jackson, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension with restrictions, and failure to obey a traffic control device (red light) $213 fine.

Katherine L. Mendoza Juan, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control signal (stop sign), $136 fine.

Dustin M. Wells, 34, of Troy, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

James Caleb Parker, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Gerald B. Pleiman, 72, of Anna, was charged with right of way/private driveway, $136 fine.

Crystal G. Cook, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Christopher Bernardi, 28, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Isaiah M. Church, 25, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, 75 mph in a 55 mph, $141 fine.

Connie M. Powers Butcher, 60, of Anna, was charged with speeding, 66 mph in a 35 mph, amended to speeding 39 mph in a 35 mph, $261 fine.

Roger D. Case, 54, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica L. Earl, 32, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stanley Wayne Zwiebel, 75, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryan William Thompson, II, 30, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Robert Sichman, 43, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica Mullins, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and driver seat belt violation, $205 fine.

Erica Jane Schubert, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Gabriel J. Gage Baker, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, 180 days in jail or house arrest (no good time for 3 days), $488 fine.

Ashley Jordan Strunk, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ryan A. Belloso, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Chelse A. Haynes, 37, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Moussa Ba, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license and reckless operation (dismissed), $288 fine.

Nicholas R. Garver, 25, of Maumee, was charged with turn signal violation, $130 fine.

Dayvon H. Madden, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

Matthew J. Bruce, 25, of Anna, was charged with failure to obey assured clear distance, $136 fine.