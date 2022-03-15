Police log

MONDAY

-8:24 p.m.: assault. A past assault was reported at Humphrey Park.

-7:44 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An juvenile issue was reported at Goodwill on East Court Street.

-4:25 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:56 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-3:53 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Tractor Supply Company on Michigan Street.

-3:45 p.m.: warrant. Kenneth Virgil Wilson, 55, of Russells Point, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:40 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-1:01 p.m.: warrant. Brandon Lee Allen Eskew, 27, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:29 a.m.: menacing. Menacing was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-8:36 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Eagle Loan on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:50 to 9:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

