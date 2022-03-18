Police log

FRIDAY

-2:17 a.m.: warrant. Jeremy Meyers, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-5 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Irene Jerilyn Adams, 47, of Sidney, was served a summons on disorderly conduct charges.

-4:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. A person with a gun was reported at the Sidney Senior Center on South West Avenue.

-3:13 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

-2:55 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Marathon gas station on Milligan Court.

-12:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

Crashes

Nicholas Howard Grauel, 40, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:03 p.m.

Grauel was traveling southbound in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue when he got too close and hit the driver’s side mirror of the parked vehicle owned by John Michael Hazlett, 52, of Sidney, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:01 to 8:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-8:04 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby.

-10:28 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:18 to 8:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

