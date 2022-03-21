Police log

MONDAY

-5:58 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at Valley Eye Institute on Fairington Drive.

-2:52 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at Ace Hardware on North Main Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:41 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

-2:23 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at PNC Bank on Michigan Street.

-7:49 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Drake Judson Heeley, 43, of Sidney, was issued a summons on driving under OVI suspension.

-12:55 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jonathan D. Thompson, 46, of DeGraff, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-4:12 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at Clinton Township Garage on Fourth Avenue.

-3:01 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:10 a.m.: OVI. Melissa D. O’Neal, 48, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI.

Crashes

Lillian M. Schaeffer, 22, of Fletcher, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:34 a.m.

Schaeffer was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue when she hit the rear of the vehicle stopped in traffic in front of that was driven by Darrell W. Smith, 49, of Sidney.

Schaeffer then drove off, but Smith called police and provided them with her license plate number and she was located a short time later.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-5:16 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-9:17 a.m. to 2:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-5:11 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-3:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:20 a.m. to 11:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

