Police log

TUESDAY

-10:30 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Joseph B. Robinson, 66, of Sidney, was issued a summons on disorderly conduct_insulting taunting charges.

-2:13 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

MONDAY

-6:10 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-5:28 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at the Mystic Apartments on East Court Street.

-4:36 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Stolen property or a vehicle was reported recovered at the Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-3:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-3:08 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:02 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Hampton Inn on Hampton Court.

-10:43 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at S&H Products on South Stolle Avenue.

-8:59 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 600 block of West North Street.

-8:17 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reportedat Brown Park on East Clay Street.

Crashes

Blake A. Kizer, 18, of Sidney, was cite with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:29 p.m.

Kizer was attempting to make a left turn when he pulled out from the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot on to South Vandemark Road and hit the driver’s side of the northbound vehicle, driven by Joseph Cooper, 44, of Covington, on South Vandemark Road.

• Ashley R. Russell, 31, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:21 a.m.

Russell was traveling westbound on Campbell Road when she failed to obey the traffic signal at the intersection of Highland Avenue and the southbound vehicle, driven by Nicole M. Jones, 22, of Sidney, on Highland Avenue collided with Russell’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:07 to 11:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.