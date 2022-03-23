Police log

TUESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-6:54 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1001 block of Brookburn Street.

-3:28 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-3 p.m.: warrant. Nathaniel Wayne Newman, 33, of West Liberty, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Bridges Community Action Center on Children’s Home Road.

-10:03 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-2:13 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

MONDAY

Crashes

Rodney C. Anderson, 61, of Saint Paris, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:18 p.m.

Anderson was backing up a heavy front end loader out of a construction zone into a lane of traffic on state Route 47 when he failed to see and hit a stopped vehicle, driven by Jenna Kaup, 23, of Troy, at the red light at Fourth Avenue.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:16 p.m.

Stephenson M. Stephen, 86, of Bradford, was traveling eastbound in the continuous turn lane of state Route 47 and when another vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from the access drive to go west on state Route 47 it and Stephen collided in the turn lane.

The other vehicle was driven by Justin E. Chamberlin, 28, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:25 p.m.

Kenneth Alan Henderson, 33, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Lynn Street when he and the westbound vehicle on Lynn Street, driven by Deborah A. Rafferty, 66, of Sidney, met and side swiped each other.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:37 a.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby for Sidney Police.

-12:53 to 9:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-2:05 to 5 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-3:45 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-7:16 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-3:07 a.m. to 10:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

