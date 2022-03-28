Police log
SUNDAY
-3:37 a.m.: domestic violence. Tony Lee Beverly, 22, of Belle Center, was arrested on domestic violence charges.
SATURDAY
-5:30 a.m.: domestic violence. Nichole Brooklyn Young, 19, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.
-1:50 a.m.: domestic violence. Ashley Christine Booher, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.
FRIDAY
-10:52 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.
-8:52 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Cazadores on Michigan Street.
-8:13 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the area of Brooklyn Avenue and East Court Street.
-7:01 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.
-7:49 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.
-3:54 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Clark gas station on West Court Street.
-1:32 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Baugardner Basin on Tawawa Drive.
-1:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Jon Richard Rickey, 74, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.
-12:27 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of Belmont Street.
-11:77 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.
-12:24 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 2400 block of Wells Drive.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-11:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-2:02 to 7:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-5:44 to 8:03a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.
-1:37 to 7:07 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.
SATURDAY
-9:17 a.m. to 2:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.
-1:43 a.m. to 11:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.
FRIDAY
-2:47p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call for mutual aid.
-8:46 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.