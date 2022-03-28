Police log

SUNDAY

-3:37 a.m.: domestic violence. Tony Lee Beverly, 22, of Belle Center, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-5:30 a.m.: domestic violence. Nichole Brooklyn Young, 19, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

-1:50 a.m.: domestic violence. Ashley Christine Booher, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

FRIDAY

-10:52 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-8:52 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Cazadores on Michigan Street.

-8:13 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the area of Brooklyn Avenue and East Court Street.

-7:01 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.

-7:49 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-3:54 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-1:32 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Baugardner Basin on Tawawa Drive.

-1:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Jon Richard Rickey, 74, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

-12:27 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of Belmont Street.

-11:77 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-12:24 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 2400 block of Wells Drive.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:02 to 7:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-5:44 to 8:03a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-1:37 to 7:07 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:17 a.m. to 2:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-1:43 a.m. to 11:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-2:47p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call for mutual aid.

-8:46 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.