Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:40 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischiefwas reported at Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:38 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:55 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-9:03 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 1600 block of Ferguson Court.

-8:44 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. An intoxicated driver was reported at Chase Bank on East Poplar Street.

-2:33 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:18 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-5:25 p.m. open burn. Firefighters responded to an open burn report.

-2:09 to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

