Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-4:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 19100 block of Dingman Slagle Road.
WEDNESDAY
-8:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-11:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 10000 block of state Route 47.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-10:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 16400 block of McCartyville Road.
-5:02 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.
-3:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at North Main Street at Elm Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-10:49 a.m..: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.