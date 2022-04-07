Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 19100 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-11:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 10000 block of state Route 47.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 16400 block of McCartyville Road.

-5:02 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

-3:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at North Main Street at Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:49 a.m..: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

