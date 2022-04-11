Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-8:55 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 29 and Amsterdam Road.

SUNDAY

-1:02 a.m.: intoxicated person. Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

-10:01 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 9400 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-3:45 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 15300 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-2:20 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1900 block of Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-6:12 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of North Street in Russia.

-2:12 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Village log

SUNDAY

-7:34 a.m.: investigate complaint. A child was reported playing in the road in the 5200 block of Cardio Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:16 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-4:58 p.m.: open burn. Van Buren Township Fire responded to an illegal burn in the 16400 block of Easy Avenue in Kettlersville.

SATURDAY

-7:16 a.m. to 9:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-7:50 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-4:02 to 7:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

