Police log

MONDAY

-2:29 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated subject was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-midnight: warrant. Arthur James Bennett, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-9 p.m.: criminal mischief. Robert Joseph Parker, 34, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal mischief charges.

-1:30 p.m.: menacing. Ralph M. Turner, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on menacing charges.

-12:44 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Fielding Road.

SATURDAY

-2:32 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Bon Air Drive.

FRIDAY

-4:41 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-4:18 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Lake Street

-1:39 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-12:51 to 1:06 p.m.: theft. Two past thefts were reported at Lowe’s on Michigan Street.

-12:06 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Counseling Center 0n West Vandemark Road.

Crashes

Emma M. Dilworth, 19, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking-passing to left after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:52 p.m.

Dilworth was traveling eastbound on Riverside Boulevard when attempted to pass and side-swiped a stopped vehicle in roadway, driven by Tammy S. Cox, 58, of Sidney, on the left hand side that had just backed out of a driveway in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:43 a.m. to 1:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-9:28 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-8:29 a.m. to 11:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.