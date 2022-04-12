Police log

MONDAY

-10:54 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-8:23 p.m.: warrant. Shane S. Taylor, 49, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges.

-6:43 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-6:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-12:12 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported at the Hilltop Apartments on Hill Top Avenue.

-2:29 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:55 a.m. to 3:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

-9:46 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

