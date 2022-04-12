Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-2:18 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 4200 block of state Route 47 in Fort Loramie.
-10:06 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 800 block of Dorsey Hageman Road.
-9:59 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 8700 block of Wright Puthoff Road.
-7:10 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harssment was reported in the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Sidney.
MONDAY
-3:57 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 15400 block of County Road 25A in Anna.
Village log
TUESDAY
-1:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police and deputies responded to a crash at Southland and Kentner Roads.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:28 to 7:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
MONDAY
-3:17 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report of lines down in the 11500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.