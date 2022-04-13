Police log

TUESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: domestic violence. Chad Christopher Wilson, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-7:42 p.m.: driving under the influence. Catherine L. Ashton, 61, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-7:19 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Marathon gas station on East North Street.

-6:29 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-5:30 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Anthony Wayne Gerstner, 63, of Sidney, was arrested on aggravated menacing charges.

-1:53 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Carriage Hill Condos on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:45 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-7:46 a.m.: trespassing. An intoxicated driver was reported at East Court Street and South Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:13 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-9:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-7 to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

