Police log

MONDAY

-6:56 p.m.: warrant. Jeremiah Nathaniel Cordero, 20, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:43 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-6:28 p.m.: warrant. Jordin Shae Castle, 21, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:45 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-9:53 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Lowe’s on Michigan Street.

-8:21 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 800 block of Countryside Street.

FRIDAY

-1:10 p.m.: warrant. Ralph M. Turner, 35, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:18 p.m.: criminal damage. George Calvin Alexander Bair, 20, of Piqua, was issued a summons on criminal damaging charges.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:31 a.m.

Troy A. Vore, 27, of Greenville, was operating a Rumpke Transportation truck and attempting to turn into a private lot from Russell Road when he ran over a sewage drain, causing damage to the lid.

• Beth Spicer, 57, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:20 p.m.

Spicer was backing out of a drive on Millcreek Road when she turned and hit the front of a stopped US Post Office vehicle, driven by Victoria L. Manning, 32, of Sidney.

• James P. McKenzie, 47, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:14 a.m.

Mckenzie was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Laura E. Brady, 21, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:11 to 1:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

