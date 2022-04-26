Village log

MONDAY

-1:44 p.m.: scam. Fort Loramie Police responded to a scam report in the 6800 block of state Route 119 in Minster.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:14 p.m.

Daniel Jonathan Joseph Lawrence, 51, of Houston, was backing from a driveway in the 5900 block of state Route 47 when he backed onto the roadway and into the pathway of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Marie Lynn Mueller, 39, of Osgood, which resulted in Mueller hitting the rear of Lawrence’s vehicle. Mueller then lost control and went off the right side of the roadway, went through a grass yard and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

Mueller was transported by a private vehicle to Mercy health Hospital in Coldwater. Her grey, 2020 Ford Escape was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:54 to 9:05 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-7:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

