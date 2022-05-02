Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-12:49 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at South Kuther and Millcreek Roads.
-9:02 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3000 block of Loy Road in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-9 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of an threats or harassment in the 14100 block of Harmon Road in Sidney.
-4:24 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 8400 block of Smalley Road in Sidney.
Village log
SUNDAY
-9:15 a.m.: child playing on road. A child was reported playing on the road in the 3900 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Houston.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-12:04 to 10:19 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
SUNDAY
-3:40 to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.