Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:49 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at South Kuther and Millcreek Roads.

-9:02 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3000 block of Loy Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-9 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of an threats or harassment in the 14100 block of Harmon Road in Sidney.

-4:24 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 8400 block of Smalley Road in Sidney.

Village log

SUNDAY

-9:15 a.m.: child playing on road. A child was reported playing on the road in the 3900 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:04 to 10:19 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-3:40 to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.