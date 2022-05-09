Police log

MONDAY

-8:35 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 2400 block of Alpine Court.

SUNDAY

-10:03 p.m.: robbery. Erin James Floyd, 36, of St. Paris, was arrested on robbery charges after he alleged stole a vehicle and while attempting to commit the theft offense struck the owner of the vehicle with a punch causing injury to the person’s shoulder.

-8:58 p.m.: warrant. Tihomir Thomas Harrod, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:18 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-10:02 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 300 block of Williams Street.

SATURDAY

-10:26 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Grant Street.

-8:59 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in 300 block of Lake Street.

-7:22 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-2:30 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue.

-1:32 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-7:47 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.

-4:17 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of East South Street.

-1:04 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-12:18 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 1300 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

FRIDAY

-9:28 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Crashes

William Randal Lewis, no age listed, at large, was cited with driving under non-compliance suspension and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury after a crash with a pedestrian on Sunday at 2:45 p.m.

Lewis was backing out of a driveway in the 300 block of South Vandemark Road when he hit and knocked Randy Watercutter, 71, of Sidney, to the ground, who was walking southbound across the driveway with a leaf blower. According to the crash report, Lewis did not provide any information and left the area after telling Watercutter he would return on Tuesday and could pay him $200 for the incident. Watercutter took pictures of the vehicle and called the police. Lewis was later located and according to the crash report admitted to the incident.

• Brian R. Gillingham, 55, of Port Jefferson, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 3, at 10:36 a.m.

Gillingham was backing from a private driveway on the westside of Franklin Avenue when he hit the parked vehicle facing the north across the street that was owned by Duane E. Hutchinson, of Sidney.

• Marion T. Honaker, 83, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 3, at 8:16 a.m.

Honaker was turning north onto South Main Avenue from North Street when she pulled out in front of and was hit by the northbound vehicle on South Main Avenue that was driven by Kailyn M. Bundy, 20, of Sidney.

• Sara Marie Weischenk, 26, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 3, at 8:01 a.m.

Weischenk was backing from a private driveway on Patrick Street when she failed to see and hit the parked vehicle facing the east across the street that was driven by Amanda Brubaker, 44, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:19 to 7:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-11:28 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:31 to 8:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-3:27 a.m. to 11:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-3:19 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

–9:10 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-12:55 a.m. to 6:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

