Police log

MONDAY

-7:24 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-7:07 p.m.: damaging. Past damaging was reported in the 2900 block of Michigan Street.

-5:11 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at St. Marys Avenue at West Russell Road.

-4:51 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of Alpine Court.

Crashes

Lynette R. Long, 58, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:11 p.m.

Long was traveling northbound on state Route 29 in the right lane on the one way street when she attempted to turn left to go west on North Street from the right lane and hit the northbound vehicle in the left lane of state Route 29, causing minor damage.

The other vehicle was driven by Judd Cosgrove Beattie, 71, of Livingston, Texas.

• Thomas L. Bey, 73, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:47 a.m.

Bey was traveling westbound in the right lane on state Route 47 when he attempted to change lanes and hit the westbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Anthony W. Hammons, 61, of Sidney.

• Emma May Eilerman, 16, of Fort Loramie, was cited with right of way at through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:44 p.m.

Eilerman was traveling westbound from the stop sign on Grove Street at Oak Avenue when she pulled into the path other southbound vehicle on Oak Avenue that was approaching Grove Street causing a collision.

The other vehicle was driven by Garrett W. Guthrie, 44, of Lima.

• Donald Ray Mills, 59, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:18 p.m.

Mills was traveling eastbound on Russell Road when he lost control, crossed the road to the north and hit a sign post, causing his vehicle to roll over onto its roof.

• Larry B. Elliston, 49, of Sidney, was cited with driving under suspension after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:22 p.m.

Elliston was traveling westbound on Jefferson Street when he pulled into a driveway in the 400 block of Jefferson and hit the rear of the parked vehicle in front of him that was driven by Sierra D. Engle, 36, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a calls.

-12:19 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

