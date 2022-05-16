Police log

MONDAY

-7:55 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at East Court Street and South Miami Avenue.

-6:30 a.m.: criminal trespass. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-6:16 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in 600 block of Michigan Street.

-1:27 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in 600 block of Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-10:21 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 700 block of West North Street.

-9:46 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in 2200 block of Fair Road.

-9:21 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:44 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported in the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-7:33 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

-4:17 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-2:52 p.m.: dogs running at large. Amy Lynn Clemons, 42, of Sidney, was issued a summons on dogs and other animals running at large charges.

-8:05 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-8:48 p.m.: warrant. Johnny Lee Hogue, 57, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:25 p.m.: assault. Clayton Noah Crowell, 23, of Sidney, was issued a summons on assault and criminal damaging charges.

-12:52 p.m.: assault. Caleb Michael Harris, 21, of Sidney, was issued a summons on assault charges.

FRIDAY

-0:50 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-10:10 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

Crashes

Linda K. Fogt, 77, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:29 p.m.

Fogt was traveling eastbound in the far right lane on Court Street when she attempted to change lanes and hit the eastbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Peyton Anthony Osborne, 23, of Sidney.

• Jesse Alexander Cook, 30, of Springfield, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:06 p.m.

Cook was traveling westbound on Grove Street when he ran the stop sign at the intersection with Wilson Avenue and hit the southbound vehicle’s driver’s side, driven by Moiryah McKenzie Stambaugh, 25, of Sidney, that was on Wilson Avenue.

• Geoffrey Jones, 49, of Jacksonville, Florida, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:04 p.m.

Jones was traveling eastbound on Kossuth Road when he hit the northbound vehicle on North Main Avenue that was driven by Terry W. Campbell, 60, of Maplewood.

• Nancy Lewis, 79, of Dayton, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:59 a.m.

Lewis had turned northbound onto South Wilkinson Avenue from West Court Street when she stopped and went into reverse and failed to stop for and hit the vehicle behind her that was driven by Lonny Pennington, 66, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-5:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:08 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-5:07 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

–11:23 a.m. to 9:42 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-2:41 a.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-1:41 to 1:55p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-5:14 a.m. to 8:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

THURSDAY

-9:36 p.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

-8:06 a.m. to 8:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

