Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:42 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-6:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 12000 block of County Road 25A.

-12:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 9900 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-6:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at East Shelby Road at state Route 119 in Minster.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of Hickory Street in Botkins.

MONDAY

On Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:56 p.m., officers from the New Bremen Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Monroe Street. The male passenger during the stop gave the officers false information as to his identity. As officers were confirming the information provided, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. William Barrow, an Ohio man with an outstanding felony warrant out of Colorado, was later identified as the man who fled on foot. On Tuesday morning, May 17, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) located William Barrow on Interstate 75 near the Anna exit. Barrow was then transported to the Auglaize County Jail for presenting false information and obstructing official business. New Bremen police issued thank yous to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, the Minster Police Department, OSP and OSP’s Aviation unit for their assistance.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:55 a.m.: pole fire. Van Buren Township Fire responded to a report of a pole fire in the 10000 block of Amsterdam Road.

-8:50 a.m. to 12:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-3:22 to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-5:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Port Jefferson Fire responded to a fire alarm in the 600 block of Pasco Montra Road in Sidney.

-4:14 p.m.: field fire. Van Buren Township Fire responded to a field fire in the 10000 block of Amsterdam Road in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

