Police log

THURSDAY

-12:49 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Gerald Ivan Edwards, 47, at large, was arrested on a criminal trespass charges.

-8:17 a.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-3:19 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-1:54 a.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-7:40 p.m.: dogs running at large. Peggy Sue Marlow, 27, of Sidney, was issued a summons on dogs and other animals running at large charges.

-6:27 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-1:36 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-12:56 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 2500 block of Michigan Street.

-12:49 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

-11:10 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:40 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm, which was cancelled en route.

WEDNESDAY

-3:40 a.m. to 10:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-12:19 to 9:04 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to three calls.

-2:23 to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

