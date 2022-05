Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:29 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 500 Miller Road in Russia.

-5:58 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Schenk Road in Sidney.

-4:4 p.m.: child playing on the road. A child was reported playing on road in the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.