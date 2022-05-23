Police log

MONDAY

-7:09 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Wilkinson Avenue.

SUNDAY

-9:34 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a business in 400 block of West Russell Road.

-9:09 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-5:31 p.m.: fight. A fight in progress was reported at a business in the 100 block of West Russell Road.

-5:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 2800 block of Summer Field Trail.

-2:54 to 10:51 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-7:35 a.m.: assault. Jeramiah DeWayne Muncey, 23, at large, was arrested on assault charges.

-2:10 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Robert C. Sharpe, 44, of Sidney, was issued a summons on driving under OVI suspension charges.

SATURDAY

-7:52 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in 200 block of West Court Street.

-7:10 p.m.: violate protection order. Ryan Michael Boyer, 20, of Sidney, was issued a summons on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-6:03 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1300 block of Tully Drive.

-4:41 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.

-2:55 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-2:06 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 600 block of South Miami Avenue.

-5:18 a.m.: warrant. Ericka Louise Trigo, 40, of Greenville, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:50 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in 1200 block of Hill Top Avenue.

FRIDAY

-5:43 p.m.: warrant. Danny Lee Whitmore, 46, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:31 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: warrant. Isaiah Jacob Fahnestock, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:10 a.m.: warrant. Darlene S. Fleming, 40, of Dayton, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-9:22 a.m.: domestic violence. Jessica Louise Mullins, 28, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

-9 a.m.: warrant. Ashley N. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Eric Franklin Long, 38, of Rocky River, was cited with failure to control on Saturday at 5:24 p.m.

Long was traveling southbound in the right lane of Interstate 75, and due to the heavy rain, Long’s vehicle hydroplaned and went off the right side of the roadway causing damage to the ground and vehicle.

• McKinzie Nicole Jones, 22, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:20 a.m.

Jones was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she attempted to make a left hand turn onto Wayfarer Lane failed to see and hit the eastbound vehicle’s front bumper that was driven by Gregory Alan Johnson, 58, of Piqua.

• Natalee Lynne Clack, 16, of Sidney, was cited with obeying traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:55 p.m.

Clack was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she ran the red light at Folkerth Road and hit the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47, that was driven by Alishia Marie Saunders, 36, of Piqua.

• Abriana R. Dienhart, 22, of DeGraff, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:09 p.m.

Dienhart was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her, driven by Christine M. Gooding, 49, of Sidney, had stopped due to the southbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue driven by Dale R. Baker, 70, of Sidney, making a left turn in front of Dienhart.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.