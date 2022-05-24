Police log

MONDAY

-11:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard at Maxwell Place at Riverside Drive.

-11:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 100 block of Oldham Avenue.

-8:46 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-7:09 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Shie Avenue.

-4:34 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of Roan Street.

-4:04 p.m.: domestic violence. Devon Michael Wita, 21, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant domestic violence charges.

-3:47 p.m.: domestic violence. Austin Jade Jeffrey Wita, 22, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a domestic violence charges.

-3:43 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-3:28 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Williams Street.

-3 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:37 p.m.: investigate complaint. A person with a gun was reported in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-12:13 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of Williams Street.

-10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in 2200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-7:09 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:52 a.m. to 4:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-3:52 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:37 p.m.: dumpster fire. Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire.

-12:52 a.m. to 9:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

-12:06 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire.

SATURDAY

-9:33 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-5:24 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-4:57 p.m. to 10:48 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded three fire calls.

-2:23 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-11:29 a.m. to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

-9:43 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-4:40 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm; the call was cancelled.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

