Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash state Routes 66 and 47.

-2:42 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 12200 block of Wagner Drive in Minster.

-11:45 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report of trash dumping in the 800 block of Mason Road.

-8:18 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 3300 block of Tawny Leaf Court.

MONDAY

-9:33 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 2700 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:57 p.m.: child playing on road. A child was reported at playing on a road in the 200 block of Period Drive in Anna.

-3:22 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down at state Route 119 at Ailes Road in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:23 a.m. to 12:33 p.m. : medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-3:51 to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

