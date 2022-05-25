Police log

TUESDAY

-6:42 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.

-10:01 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

-12:16 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Taft Street.

Crashes

Cameron Stephen Schwenzer, 17, of Sidney, was cited with rules for turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:38 p.m.

Schwenzer was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue when he turned westbound onto Doering Street and failed to yield to and hit the westbound vehicle on Doering Street, that is owned by Annissa Shawn Wiggins, 53, of Houston.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:32 to 9:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-8:04 a.m. to 9:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.