Police log

THURSDAY

-11:03 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 700 block of Marva Lane.

-9:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-5:34 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of South Highland Avenue.

-9:07 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.

-3:19 a.m.: public indecency. Public indecency was reported in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-3 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:24 p.m.: bad checks. Bad checks were reported received in the 700 block of North West Avenue.

Crashes

Lucus Orozoco Nazrio, 18, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Nazrio was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when his vehicle began to hydroplane and then crosses the center divider line and hit a utility pole.

• Grant J. Wendeln, 20, of Minster, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday on 3:41 p.m.

Wendeln was traveling northbound on the one-way street of North Main Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto East Poplar Street from the far right lane and hit the vehicle in the far left lane on North Main Avenue, driven by Layla A. Bogart, 25, of Sidney.

• Kristen Marie Jenkins, 26, of Anna, was cited with assured after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:14 a.m.

Jenkins was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven by Charles Anthony Magoto, 62, of Sidney. The collision caused Magototo hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Ashliegh Nicole Maurer, 32, of Botkins.

• Zachary Edward Yinger, 29, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, May 14, at 9:43 p.m.

Yinger was traveling northbound on Bridlewood Drive when he went off the roadway and hit a mailbox in the 2800 block, then left the scene. He was later located and cited by police.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-4:17 a.m. to 7:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:48 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-5:44 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-1:14 a.m. to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-12:05 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 17 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

