Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-9:31 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.
-8:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. Deputies responded to criminal damage report in the 13900 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in Minster.
-8:14.p.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to an ATV complaint the 600 block of Jackson Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-4:10 a.m. to 1:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-7:39 to 9:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.