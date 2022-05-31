Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:31 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-8:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. Deputies responded to criminal damage report in the 13900 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in Minster.

-8:14.p.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to an ATV complaint the 600 block of Jackson Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:10 a.m. to 1:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-7:39 to 9:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

