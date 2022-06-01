Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:16 a.m.: warrant. Edwin Allen Ford, 46, of Urbana, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:37 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

-4:16 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-12:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

Crashes

James Omar Jennings, 52, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:07 p.m.

Jennings was traveling westbound in the 200 block of East South Street when his mirror hit the mirror of a parked cargo van at the location that is owned by Spectrum Mid America LLC, of Dayton.

• Chad R. Gessler, 48, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:08 a.m.

Gessler backed from a driveway in the 1300 block of East Hoewisher Road when he hit the parked vehicle across the street that is owned by Melissa E. Cushman, of Mechanicsburg.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 26, at 5:05 p.m.

Alexis Nicole Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was backing out of a parking space when she hit a vehicle parked at the edge of a parking lot in the 400 block of East Court Street that is owned by Jeffery Lee Michael, of Sidney.

• Barbara J. Pierce, 75, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, May 27, at 11:33 a.m.

Pierce was pulling out of a parking lot in the 400 block of West Russell Road when she failed to yield the right of way to and caused a collision with the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Linda S. Davis, 59, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:30 to 6:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

