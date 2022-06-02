Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.

-9:15 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Grant Street.

-6:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of North West Avenue.

-6:05 p.m.: assault. Amanda Nicole Scoggins, 32, at large, was issued a summons on assault and criminal damaging charges.

-10:14 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of South Highland Avenue.

-9:34 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

Crashes

Ashley Hereford, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:29 p.m.

Hereford was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Tristan R. Neal, 19, of Sidney. Hereford then left the scene but was later located and cited.

•No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:19 p.m.

Alice K. Putsch, 59, of Sidney, was traveling northbound through the PNC Bank drive thru when she hit the northern most drive thru pillar that supports the bank’s overhang, causing structural damage to the overhang.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:52 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

TUESDAY

-12:30 a.m. to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

MONDAY

-2:03 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.