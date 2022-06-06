Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-7:12 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to burglary in progress report in the 1300 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-2:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

-11:31 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-8:35 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 300 block of Lindsey Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-3:37 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 8300 block of Port Haven Drive in Sidney.

-9:47 a.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to a report lines were down in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

-8:56 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report at County Road 25A at Kirkwood Road.

THURSDAY

-11:27 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to burglary in progress report in the 4800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.

-5:54 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 5800 block of Houston Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a crash report in the 100 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

FRIDAY

-11:23 a.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damage was reported at state Routes 47 and 65 in Maplewood.

Crashes

No one was cited, according to the crash report, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 29, at 10:25 p.m.

Jesse Lee Kindell, 34, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on River Road when he did not see a turn signal activated on the stopped vehicle in front of him that was about to make a left turn into a private drive, so Kindell attempted to pass on the left. The vehicle in front of him, driven by William Neal Riley, 57, of Piqua, began to turn and hit Kindell’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-12:37 to 9:16 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-8:51 a.m. to 11:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-8:51 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-11:37 a.m.: lines down. Jackson Center Fire responded to a report lines were down at state Route 66 and Wise Street in Jackson Center.

THURSDAY

-10:57 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2000 block of state Route 48 in Russia.

-5:42 to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

