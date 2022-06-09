Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-5:56 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-4:17 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-12:44 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Park Street.

-9:27 a.m.: warrant. Lesley E. Oakes, 40, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:15 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-2:19 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

Crashes

Andrea Mae Voliva, 22, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m.

Voliva was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she turned left causing the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street, that was driven by Lamar R. Tayborn, 31, of Sidney, to hit her passenger’s side.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:20 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-6:22 to 7:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-3:41 to 4:42 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-1:03 a.m. to 7:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

