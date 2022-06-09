Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 900 block of Riverside Drive.

-9:35 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

WEDNESDAY

-9:04 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the area of Miami Conservancy and Hathaway Roads.

-4:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the area of County Road 25A at Interstate 75.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:02 a.m.: scam. Anna Police responded to the report of a scam in the 300 block of Mill Street in Anna.

-12:59 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

WEDNESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: loud music/party. A loud music/party was reported in the 600 block of East College Street in Jackson Center.

Crashes

Steven Wesley Hopkins, 71, of West Liberty, was cited with speed limits _assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:31 a.m.

Hopkins was traveling westbound on on state Route 29 when he hit the rear of the slowed vehicle in front of him that was driven by Gary B. Roesser, 68, of Sidney.

• Esther Louise Kinson, 40, of Sidney, was cited with failure to yeild from a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday 8:59 p.m.

Kinson was traveling westbound on Kirkwood Road when she pulled into the intersection of County Road 25A and in front the northbound vehicle on Country Road 25 Maylea Skye Reeder, 25, of Sidney, causing Reeder to hit the rear of Kinson’s vehicle. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:11 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:50 p.m.: line down. Jackson Center Fire responded to a report lines were down in the 15000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

-6:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and Police responded to a crash with injuries at Interstate 75 and state Route 219.

-4:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

