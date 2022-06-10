Police log

FRIDAY

THURSDAY

-6:50 p.m.: criminal trespass. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-6:10 to 8:41 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 100 blovk of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-3:38 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-2:24 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 blovk of Third Avenue.

-3:13 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Park Street.

-11:01 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

Crashes

Desire R. Newton, 25, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:03 p.m.

Newton was traveling westbound on Campbell Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven by Dustin J. Bornhorst, 32, of Minster..

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3 to 7:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.