Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 11000 block of Fair Road.

-8:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-5:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report shots were heard in the area of Linden Avenue at Park Street.

-3:14 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-12:49 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the area of Pike and Park Streets.

Crashes

Tyler Gene Emans, 20, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Emans was traveling northbound on state Route 29 in the right lane of the one-way street when he left his lane to go westbound into the left lane and hit the northbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 29, that was driven by Mallory Ann Godwin, 18, of Sidney.

• Carlene Stearns, 71, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:32 p.m.

Stearns was traveling northbound on Main Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and hit the northbound city of Sidney Street sweeper on Main Avenue that was driven by Dereck Richards, 30, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-10:33 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

-6:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

